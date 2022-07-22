7th COVID-19 Wave Seen Tormenting Industries during High Season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The seventh wave of COVID-19 infections is feared to deal a blow to the dining, retail and travel industries in Japan this summer as the novel coronavirus resurgence may slow customer traffic during the high season.

While the Japanese government currently does not plan to impose measures such as calls for people to refrain from eating out, companies are rushing to thoroughly put in place again disinfection, ventilation and other steps to prevent customers from being infected with the virus.

However, there is little more companies can do to stem the spread of the virus, with an official at a major dining chain operator saying, " We have implemented all the available measures."

Watami Co. <7522>, a major "izakaya" Japanese-style pub operator, had been seeing sales recover little by little since the government's coronavirus pre-emergency designations were fully lifted in late March. But a company official said, "Customer traffic began slowing this week."

Despite saying that the effect of the seventh infection wave has yet to kick in, an official from another major izakaya chain expressed worries that "there may be an increase in people who feel insecure about dining out."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]