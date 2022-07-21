Park Hoping to Meet with Hayashi Again in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 21 (Jiji Press)--South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin has expressed hope to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, again next month.

Park told reporters at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul on Wednesday upon his return from Japan that he hopes to meet with Hayashi on the occasion of a series of meetings of foreign ministers related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia in August.

Park stressed that he aims to produce a desirable solution to the issue of wartime labor and continue diplomatic efforts to improve the bilateral relationship. He also voiced hope that the two countries' leaders will meet when it is convenient for them.

At the same time, Park said that he at a meeting with Hayashi in Tokyo Monday asked the Japanese side to take sincere action based on the correct understanding of history over the issue of Koreans requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II while citing the need for South Korea to make efforts to resolve the problem.

Park also said he told the Japanese foreign minister that Japan's stricter export control against South Korea is detrimental to both countries and that the measure needs to be lifted to help them effectively respond to changes in international supply chains.

