Japan Again Delays Decision on Shionogi COVID-19 Pill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry Wednesday delayed a decision again on whether to approve a COVID-19 pill developed by Shionogi & Co. <4507>.

In a joint meeting of subgroups of the ministry's Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council, a decision was made to have more discussions after examining upcoming results of the final clinical trials on the Xocova pill, which could be Japan's first homemade oral COVID-19 treatment.

Participants concluded that the data submitted so far are not enough to make a judgment on the drug's possible efficacy. The clinical trial results are due out in November.

At the joint meeting, the government-linked Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency submitted a report that the agency does not deny that the use of the drug resulted in a decline in the amount of the novel coronavirus.

But it is necessary to make a closer examination based on the results of the final clinical trials, the agency said, adding that the drug cannot be administered to pregnant women or used together with some other drugs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]