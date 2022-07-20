Foreign Visitors to Japan Up 5.3-Fold in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan came to 507,600 in January-June, up 5.3-fold from the same period last year, government data showed Wednesday.

The figure was still down 96.9 pct from the first half of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Japan started easing its COVID-19 border control measures in March this year, conditionally allowing new entry by foreigners for purposes other than tourism.

In April, the monthly number of visitors exceeded 100,000 for the first time since March 2020. The number stayed above the level for three straight months until last month.

The country started accepting foreigners on prearranged package tours with conductors in June.

