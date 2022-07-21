Ex-Aoki Chairman Admits Supply of Money to Tokyo Games Exec

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Former Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214> Chairman Hironori Aoki has admitted to the major Japanese apparel maker's supply of money to the side of a former executive board member of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, it has been learned.

The 83-year-old former chairman, the founder of the company, spoke about this in voluntary questioning by the special investigation team of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, informed sources said.

The special team is carefully investigating the purpose and other details of the fund transfer.

It has been suspected that the side of Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, the former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive board member in question, had received more than 40 million yen from Aoki Holdings while he was in office.

In October 2018, Aoki Holdings concluded a Tokyo Games official supporter contract in the field of "business and formal wear" with the committee, obtaining the right to make uniforms for referees and others and sell official licensed products such as suits with the logos of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

