LDP Abe Faction Affirms Maintaining Current Leadership Structure

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The largest faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which was led by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, affirmed Thursday a policy of keeping its current leadership team intact.

At a meeting held at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, members of the intraparty group also confirmed plans to leave the post of its leader vacant for the time being and continue to call it the "Abe faction."

Ryu Shionoya and Hakubun Shimomura, both acting chairs of the group, will take charge of its management.

"We will band together and follow the will of former Prime Minister Abe," Shionoya said at the meeting. "We want to maintain the name of the Abe faction and its leadership structure," he added.

Joining the early part of the meeting, Abe's wife, Akie, said, "My husband has left behind many things. Please take them over."

