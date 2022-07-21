Japan, Others Issue Joint Statement for Stronger Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and 15 other countries, as well as the European Union, released a joint statement on Wednesday listing principles for strengthening global supply chains.

The move came as supply chain disruptions are continuing against a backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

To strengthen supply chains, the joint statement called for "transparency," or information sharing to detect challenges early, "diversification," or increasing reliable suppliers, "security," including the elimination of corruption, and "sustainability," or tackling forced labor and climate change.

The statement also confirmed its participants' policy of reviewing their excessive dependence on specific nations, with Russia and China in mind.

Last October, a summit on international supply chains was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden for the first time. And for two days through Wednesday, an online ministerial meeting on the issue was co-hosted by the U.S. departments of state and commerce, attended by government officials and business leaders, including those from Australia, Brazil and India.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]