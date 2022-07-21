Taiwanese Court OKs Same-Sex Marriage with Japanese

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The Taipei High Administrative Court on Thursday ordered local authorities to accept a marriage notification submitted by a Japanese-Taiwanese same-sex couple.

Following the court decision, the first same-sex marriage between Japanese and Taiwanese people in Taiwan is expected to be formalized.

The couple, Eizaburo Ariyoshi, 42, and Lu Yin-jen, 34, who live in the southern Taiwan county of Pingtung, submitted a notification of their marriage in May last year, but the authorities rejected it, noting that such a marriage is not legally recognized in Ariyoshi's home country, Japan.

In December, the couple filed a lawsuit seeking the revocation of the rejection.

Thursday's ruling said that deciding whom to marry is an important basic right guaranteed under the Taiwanese Constitution, adding that refusing to approve a marriage based on Japanese law constitutes unreasonable discriminatory treatment.

