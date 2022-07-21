Japan Daily Coronavirus Cases Hit Record above 180,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 186,246 new coronavirus cases Thursday, with the daily count surpassing the previous record of 152,500 cases, logged the previous day.

New cases hit all-time highs in 35 of the country's 47 prefectures amid the accelerating spread of the highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant, with Saitama and Fukuoka reporting their first daily counts above 10,000.

The number of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms rose by 13 from Wednesday to 189 across the country, while new deaths totaled 48.

In Tokyo, the daily count came to 31,878, showing a 1.9-fold jump from a week earlier and exceeding 30,000 for the first time. The seven-day average of new cases shot up 66.2 pct to 18,823.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by three from Wednesday to 15, while five patients died in the capital.

