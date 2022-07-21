Citizens Seek Injunction to Block Abe State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--A group of 50 citizens sought a court injunction Thursday to block a planned state funeral for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

With the injunction, sought from Tokyo District Court, the group aims to prevent the government from making a cabinet decision on the state funeral or spending budgeted funds on such an event.

"There are no legal grounds for a state funeral," the group said in a petition for the injunction. "It is illegal to use budgeted funds on such an event based on a cabinet decision alone."

Obliging citizens to participate in such a ceremony would "violate Article 19 of the Constitution, which stipulates freedom of thought and conscience," the group also said.

At a news conference, a group member said that the state funeral plan "was decided without parliamentary debates and therefore does not represent the will of the entire nation."

