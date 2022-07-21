Japanese Lawmaker Group to Visit Taiwan from Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese nonpartisan group of lawmakers, including former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, will visit Taiwan for four days from Wednesday, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The seven-member group plans to have talks with President Tsai Ing-wen, National Defense Ministry officials and think tank members.

The group, to be headed by Ishiba and Yasukazu Hamada, another former defense minister, will include lawmakers well-versed in foreign and security affairs, such as former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara as well as Akihisa Nagashima and Shu Watanabe, both of whom served as state minister of defense.

In May, lawmakers belonging to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Youth Division visited Taiwan and exchanged opinions on economy and security with Taiwanese officials.

