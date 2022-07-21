Abe's Widow, Akie, Not to Run in Lower House By-Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Akie Abe, the widow of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, told a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday that she will not run in a House of Representatives by-election to fill the vacancy left by the death of her husband.

The by-election in the Yamaguchi No. 4 electoral district is supposed to be held in October under the public offices election law, but the ongoing civil lawsuits over vote-value disparities in the 2019 Lower House election may delay the by-election until spring next year, people familiar with the situation said.

The former prime minister died after being shot while making a stump speech in the western city of Nara on July 8.

