Regulators OK TEPCO's Radioactive Water Release Plan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regulators on Friday approved Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> plan to release treated radioactive water into the ocean from its disaster-crippled nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture.

The plan includes building an undersea tunnel and others necessary to release the water containing radioactive tritium from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant that suffered a triple meltdown following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

TEPCO plans to begin construction work after obtaining approval from local governments and complete it by spring 2023.

The company has the challenge of obtaining understating from local fishermen who are concerned over reputational damage to marine products over the water release plan.

In December last year, TEPCO asked the Nuclear Regulation Authority to approve the plan.

