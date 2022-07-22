Japan Cabinet Decides to Hold State Funeral for Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting on Friday to hold a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo on Sept. 27.

It will be the second state funeral for a former Japanese prime minister since the end of World War II, following the first one for Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

Abe was fatally shot in the western city of Nara on July 8 while campaigning for the July 10 House of Councillors election.

The state funeral for Abe will be held based on the Cabinet Office establishment law, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida serving as chairman of the funeral committee. The funeral costs will be fully covered with state funds.

The state funeral "will be held in non-religious format and in a simple and solemn manner," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Friday.

