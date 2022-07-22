Japan Mulling Shortening Quarantine for Close Contacts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering shortening the quarantine period for those who had close contact with people infected with the novel coronavirus to as short as three days, it was learned Friday.

The quarantine period is slated to be shortened to five days in principle from seven days at present, government sources said. The government plans to exempt people from quarantining on the third day after coming in close contact if they test negative for the coronavirus for two consecutive days.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, health minister Shigeyuki Goto and other ministers are set to discuss the move the same day, and an announcement will be made as soon as a policy is decided, according to the sources.

The daily infection tally in Japan topped 180,000 cases to log a record high Thursday. There have been cases in which parents of infected children became unable to go to work.

By shortening the quarantine period, the government hopes to balance infection prevention with maintaining social and economic activity, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]