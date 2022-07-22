Japan Govt to Distribute COVID-19 Test Kits for Free

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled plans Friday to provide antigen test kits for free to people visiting hospitals for COVID-19 testing.

The move comes in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the country that leaves hospitals so crowded in some cases that doctors turn away patients.

The government aims to promote COVID-19 self-testing and advise patients with mild symptoms to stay at home.

Kishida asked for cooperation from the medical community over the free test kit distribution plan in a meeting with Kichiro Matsumoto, president of the Japan Medical Association.

