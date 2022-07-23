1 Year On, Japan Tasked to Pass on Lessons from Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Koriyama, Fukushima Pref./Sapporo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--With Saturday marking one year since the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony was held, Japan faces the task of passing onto future generations the lessons learnt from the hosting of the event.

The Summer Olympics was held under unprecedented conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, barring spectators from most events.

The need to pass on the experiences, including the negative aspects, comes as the city of Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, is bidding to host the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Efforts to preserve the legacies of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are underway in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

On July 8, 67 pieces of lumber from the prefecture and five wooden benches used at the Athletes' Village Plaza in Tokyo's Chuo Ward were donated to Koriyama-kita Technical High School in the city of Koriyama in the prefecture. "It will be an opportunity to learn about effective usage of resources," school Principal Minoru Suzuki said.

