3 Bodies Still Kept by Russia 3 Months after Tour Boat Sinking

Sapporo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Despite Japan's request, Russia has not yet handed over three bodies of people who were believed to be aboard the Kazu I tour boat, which sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, in April.

The Japanese and Russian governments are still negotiating the handover of the bodies discovered on the Russian island of Sakhalin and Kunashiri Island, one of the four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan.

At issue is how to turn over the bodies to Japan, informed sources said.

According to sources at the Japan Coast Guard, Russian tests have shown that DNA types of the two bodies found on Sakhalin matched those of 27-year-old crew member Akira Soyama and a female passenger from the Hokkaido city of Kitami, respectively, and the type of the body discovered on Kunashiri did so a Hokkaido man.

To finally confirm their identities, DNA type tests will be conducted again after they are brought back to Japan, the sources noted.

