KDDI to Pay Outage-Linked Compensation to Millions of Users

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's KDDI Corp. <9433> is set to compensate millions of users over the recent large-scale disruption of its mobile phone and data communications services, it was learned Friday.

KDDI, which operates the "au" mobile phone services, is set to submit a report on the cause of the outage, regarded as a serious incident under the telecommunications business law, and measures to prevent any recurrence to the communications ministry next week.

In the incident, which occurred in the early hours of July 2, up to 39.15 million subscribers nationwide had difficulty in using voice calls and data communications. It took 86 hours for the company to declare a full recovery.

