Japan's Daily Coronavirus Count Hits Record High above 190,000

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Confirmed daily coronavirus cases in Japan hit yet another record high of 195,160 on Friday.

The daily count almost doubled from a week before, rewriting an all-time high for the third straight day. Of the country's 47 prefectures, 22 including Tokyo reported most-ever cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by two from Thursday to 191, and 55 patients died.

Tokyo alone reported a record 34,995 new cases, up 83 pct from a week earlier and topping 30,000 for the second day. New COVID-19 fatalities in the capital totaled seven.

The Tokyo metropolitan government also said the seven-day average of new cases went up 65.0 pct from the previous week to 21,099.6.

