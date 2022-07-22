Japan's Daily COVID-19 Count Hits Record High above 190,000
Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--Confirmed daily COVID-19 cases in Japan topped 190,000 for the first time Friday, eclipsing the previous record high of about 186,000, logged Thursday.
In Tokyo alone, a record 34,995 people with the novel coronavirus were found Friday, up 83 pct from a week before and marking the second straight day with over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases.
New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled seven.
The seven-day average of new infections rose 65.0 pct from a week earlier to 21,099.6, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Thursday at 15.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]