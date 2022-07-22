Japan Wary of Deeper China-Russia Military Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government expressed concern about the possibility of deeper military cooperation between China and Russia in an annual defense white paper released Friday.

Japan needs to pay close attention to the matter with concern, the white paper said.

Chinese and Russian forces may conduct joint actions near Japan on a regular basis, the white paper warned. In May, the two countries conducted joint flights of their warplanes around Japan for the fourth time this year.

Regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the white paper said, "The international community, including Japan, must not tolerate this."

"Tolerating Russia's aggression may imply that unilateral changes to the status quo by force are acceptable in Asia and other regions," the report continued.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]