Opinions Divided over State Funeral for Ex-PM Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Opinions are divided over holding a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down earlier this month.

At a meeting Friday, the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided that Abe's state funeral will be held on Sept. 27 at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, although some members of the public and many opposition parties oppose the plan.

The Kishida government plans to continue giving explanations about the event in a bid to obtain broad support and understanding from the public. It will be the second state funeral for a former Japanese prime minister since the end of World War II, following the first one held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida.

At the cabinet meeting, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Kishida said that he will serve as head of a committee for deciding specifics of the funeral for Abe and that Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno will support the prime minister as deputy head of the committee.

The state funeral "will be held in non-religious format and in a simple and solemn manner," Matsuno told the meeting, which lasted for only 10 minutes, explaining a basic plan for the memorial event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]