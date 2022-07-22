Kishida to Create New Ministerial Post for Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., July 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he plans to establish a new ministerial post to boost decarbonization.

Kishida made the remark in a speech at a summer forum held by the Japan Business Federation, better known as Keidanren, in the central Japan resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

"I will newly appoint a green transformation minister," he said. "I want (Keidanren) to take steps toward forming an alliance with the government."

Kishida became the first prime minister to join the annual forum since 2014, when his slain predecessor Shinzo Abe took part, according to the organizer.

Meanwhile, Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the country's biggest business lobby, handed Kishida policy proposals.

