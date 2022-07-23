Hagiuda Seen Doubling as Green Transformation Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering naming Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda to concurrently serve in a ministerial post to be newly created for green transformation, government sources have said.

The appointment will likely be made on Wednesday to coincide with the launch of a green transformation-related task force, ahead of a cabinet shake-up planned by the prime minister in the first half of September, the sources said.

As minister in charge of green transformation, Hagiuda is expected to work on promoting the implementation of measures to accelerate the country's decarbonization.

Kishida is also planning to appoint, possibly in August, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa as minister for boosting support for startups, one of the key measures for realizing "a new form of capitalism," a signature policy of the prime minister, according to the sources.

The government aims for a total of 150 trillion yen in public- and private-sector spending over the next 10 years to promote decarbonization. In a speech on Friday, Kishida said that his government plans to prepare an unprecedented framework to help spur huge long-term decarbonization investments by the private sector.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]