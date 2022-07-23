Abe Shooter to Undergo Mental Examination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The suspect in the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to undergo an examination of his mental condition around the time of the incident, investigative sources said Saturday.

The Nara District Public Prosecutors Office has asked Nara District Court for the psychiatric examination of Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, which was approved. The examination is expected to run through late November.

The suspect's detention and questioning will be halted during the mental examination. Prosecutors will determine whether Yamagami can bear criminal liability based on the examination before making a decision on whether to indict the suspect.

Yamagami is suspected of murdering Abe by shooting the former Japanese leader during a stump speech in front of Kintetsu Railway Co.'s Yamato-Saidaiji Station in the western Japan city of Nara around 11:30 a.m. on July 8 (2:30 a.m. GMT).

Yamagami has told Nara prefectural police that he had a long-standing grudge against the religious group known as the Unification Church, of which his mother is a member.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]