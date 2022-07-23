Abe Shooter Rented Apartment Room for Drying Gunpowder

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The man suspected of fatally shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that he had rented an apartment room to dry gunpowder, it was learned Saturday.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, told investigators that he rented a room separate from his residence between March and September last year in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, for about 20,000 yen per month, according to Nara prefectural police.

Yamagami said that he began making guns around spring last year, and police suspect that he used the apartment room to make gunpowder for his homemade guns. The suspect also rented a garage with shutters in the prefecture for 15,000 yen per month from last November to this February, also for drying gunpowder.

Yamagami said he decided to dry gunpowder in the garage instead of the apartment room because "the apartment rent was high."

Abe was shot while delivering an election campaign speech in the city of Nara, the prefecture's capital, on July 8. He was confirmed dead later that day.

