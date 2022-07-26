A Year After Olympics Open, Tokyo to Build on Legacies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--One year after the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Tokyo metropolitan government plans to build on legacies such as an inclusive society and decarbonization.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has praised the very fact that the Tokyo Games, originally scheduled for the summer 2020, were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The fact that we were able to hold (the Games) in a tough situation is very important," Koike said. Tokyo was under a COVID-19 state of emergency while the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were held.

On the other hand, Tokyo has been criticized over the ballooned costs to host the Games. It also needs to work on how to make use of permanent facilities developed for the Games that are expected to be loss-making.

In its comprehensive strategy, updated in February to take account of what was achieved during the Olympics and Paralympics, the metropolitan government gives weight to intangible legacies including an inclusive society.

