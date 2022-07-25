Abe Faction Taking Lead in Recruiting New LDP Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction, which was led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is taking a lead over other factions in recruiting lawmakers newly elected to the House of Councillors.

Among LDP candidates who ran in the July 10 election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, 20 rookies and two former Upper House members won seats.

Four of them have decided to join the Abe faction, including rookie Akiko Ikuina, a former member of now-disbanded all-girl pop group Onyanko Club, elected from the Tokyo constituency.

Two others have conveyed their willingness to enter the faction led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso.

Many new LDP lawmakers are still taking a wait-and-see stance amid signs that intraparty political dynamics may change following the sudden death of Abe, gunned down during a stump speech in the western city of Nara on July 8.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]