7th COVID-19 Wave Overshadowing Beer Gardens

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The seventh wave of novel coronavirus infections is overshadowing beer gardens in Japan, including facilities that have reopened earlier this year following a decrease in new COVID-19 cases at the time.

In early July, when the mercury soared across the country, many beer gardens were seen packed with customers.

As new cases of novel coronavirus infection started to increase rapidly later, however, cancellations of reservations have also been on the rise. Operators are taking thorough measures to prevent infection to lure customers.

Forest Beer Garden in Tokyo was busy dealing with customers, including salaried workers, on the night of Friday although the Japanese capital and the entire nation saw spikes in new COVID-19 cases that day.

"The government has not asked the public to limit activity, so it's not good to exercise self-restraint too much," a woman in her 30s said.

