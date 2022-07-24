Japan Local Govts Rushing to Deal with COVID-19 Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Local governments in Japan are ramping up efforts to deal with surging cases of novel coronavirus infection.

At a National Governors' Association meeting slated for Thursday, prefectural governors will discuss proposals to the central government as the BA.5 omicron variant is now believed to account for almost 100 pct of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Last Thursday, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki declared a state of medical emergency for the southernmost Japan prefecture, asking local people to refrain from visiting emergency hospitals for treatment of mild illness or COVID-19 testing.

Local residents were also asked to see to it that group dining is limited to up to four people for up to two hours even at eating and drinking establishments certified as taking sufficient infection prevention measures.

In addition, the governor sought the postponement of events involving the serving of alcohol.

