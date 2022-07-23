Tokyo Reports 32,698 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 32,698 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with the daily count topping 30,000 for the third straight day.

Saturday's tally was lower than the record daily high of 34,995 for the Japanese capital, marked Friday, but was up 72 pct from a week before.

Seven new deaths among coronavirus patients were confirmed.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 23,068, up 63.5 pct from a week before, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria dropped by one from Friday to 14.

