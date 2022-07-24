Japan Minister Urges Young People to Get 3rd COVID-19 Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Sunday called on young people to get their third shots of novel coronavirus vaccines as new infection cases are surging in the country in the so-called seventh wave.

"Nearly 70 pct of the young people eligible for the third shots have not been boosted yet," Yamagiwa, who is in charge of the government's COVID-19 measures, said in a television program.

"I want them to get boosted if they can to protect the whole community," he added.

Yamagiwa sounded negative about imposing movement restrictions.

The probability of the currently dominant BA.5 omicron subvariant causing severe symptoms is almost the same as those of previous variants, he noted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]