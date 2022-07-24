Main Events in Fukushima Festival Held for 1st Time in 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Minamisoma/Okuma, Fukushima Pref., July 24 (Jiji Press)--Main events in the "Somanomaoi" annual traditional festival in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, were held on Sunday for the first time in three years.

Somanomaoi, held in the Soma district in the prefecture, is designated by the Japanese government as an important intangible folk culture property and is believed to have begun more than 1,000 years ago.

This year's festival started Saturday and will last until Monday. In 2020 and 2021, Somanomaoi was held on a reduced scale due to the COVID-19 crisis.

At the Hibarigahara festival site in the city of Minamisoma, the "kacchu keiba" horserace took place, in which horses with armored riders serving as samurai warriors participated.

In the "shinki-sodatsusen" event held later, mounted warriors fought to capture 40 "shinki" sacred flags that were set off with fireworks.

