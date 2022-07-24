176,554 New COVID-19 Cases Found in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of people in Japan who were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus came to 176,554 on Sunday, up about 70 pct from a week before.

New COVID-19 cases hit record daily highs in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, and the western prefecture of Kyoto, at 2,757 and 4,687, respectively.

Across Japan, 233 COVID-19 patients were in serious condition as of Sunday, an increase of 30 from the previous day, according to the health ministry. Twenty-five new COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 28,112 people newly tested positive for the virus, the first figure below 30,000 in four days. But the tally was up by 10,322 week on week, marking the highest level for a Sunday.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital came to 24,542.6, up 60.5 pct from a week before. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at 14, unchanged from Saturday.

