Large Eruption Occurs at Sakurajima in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--An explosive eruption occurred at the crater of the Minamidake peak of the Sakurajima volcano in the southwestern Japan city of Kagoshima around 8:05 p.m. Sunday (11:05 a.m. GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency raised its volcanic alert for Sakurajima from Level 3, which calls for restrictions on entry to the volcano, to Level 5, the highest on the warning system, which urges evacuation.

Large volcanic rocks flew to areas 2.5 kilometers from the crater, and volcanic activity is becoming very active, according to the agency.

The agency called for evacuation or strict vigilance for residential areas within about 3 kilometers from the Minamidake crater and the Showa crater, where large volcanic rocks may reach.

Vigilance is also needed for a pyroclastic flow, a mix of high-temperature fragments of volcanic origin such as molten rocks, ash and gas, in areas within about 2 kilometers from the Minamidake crater, the agency said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]