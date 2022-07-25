Japan Raps Russian Missile Attacks on Ukrainian Port

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Sunday issued a statement strongly condemning Russian missile strikes on the port of Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday.

The strikes "seriously undermine confidence" in implementing an agreement reached Friday among Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey to resume grain exports from Ukraine, the statement said.

Hayashi said he "strongly urges Russia to fulfil its responsibility, including the implementation of the four-way agreement."

