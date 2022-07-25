Japan Weekly Coronavirus Cases Top 1 M. for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,054,859 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, with its weekly count exceeding 1 million for the first time and growing 1.68-fold from the previous week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 11,390,023 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

In the past week, Japan's daily count of new cases topped 200,000 on Saturday to hit a record high for the fourth straight day due chiefly to the rapid spread of the highly contagious BA.5 omicron variant.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly infection cases, at 171,798, up 1.6-fold week on week, followed by Osaka, at 113,792, Kanagawa, at 75,256, Aichi, at 71,809, and Fukuoka, at 63,559.

Japan's cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose by 300 from a week earlier to 31,915.

