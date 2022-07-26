FY 2022 Minimum Wages in Japan Likely to Rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--A subcommittee of a Japanese government advisory panel on Monday held last-minute talks on fiscal 2022 minimum wages, with the labor and management sides agreeing that the floor wages should be raised.

Both sides see the need to increase the country's minimum wages as prices have risen for a wide range of daily necessities due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the yen's rapid weakening.

But the subcommittee of the Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labor minister, failed to reach a conclusion on the recommended size of increase in minimum wages and other issues, planning to resume its talks on Wednesday.

The focal point is whether the subcommittee will recommend a minimum wage increase that exceeds a hike of 28 yen proposed in the previous year, which was the largest since fiscal 2002, when the country started measuring minimum wages on an hourly basis.

Japan's average minimum hourly wages, currently standing at 930 yen, have been rising by at least 20 yen since fiscal 2016, excluding fiscal 2020, when the focus was placed on maintaining jobs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]