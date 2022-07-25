Japan Confirms 126,575 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 126,575 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up some 1.7-fold from a week before.

The number of very ill patients rose by 16 from Sunday to 249. New COVID-19 fatalities numbered 48.

In Tokyo, 22,387 new COVID-19 cases were reported, up by 9,691 from a week before. Three new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 25,927, up 59.9 pct from a week earlier. The number of severely ill patients increased by one from Sunday to 15.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]