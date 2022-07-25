Tokyo Logs 22,387 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 22,387 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up by 9,691 from a week before.

Three new coronavirus-linked deaths were confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 25,927, up 59.9 pct from a week before, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria increased by one from Sunday to 15.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]