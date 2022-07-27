Mother of Abe Shooter Feels Sorry to Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 27 (Jiji Press)--The mother of the man arrested for shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feels sorry to the religious group known as the Unification Church.

The mother of the 41-year-old suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, expressed the feeling at a hearing by the Nara District Public Prosecutors Office, Yamagami's uncle, who attended the hearing, recently said.

Since the fatal shooting of Abe in the western city of Nara on July 8, the mother has been staying at the uncle's home.

During investigations by the Nara prefectural police, Yamagami has expressed resentment against the religious group, the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

Yamagami told the police that his mother, a member of the group, went bankrupt after making a large amount of donations to the group, causing his family to collapse.

