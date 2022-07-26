Japan Govt Lists Disruptive Acts under Security-Linked Land Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has compiled a draft basic policy regarding a law on national security-related land including seven examples of "disruptive acts" that could interfere with the functions of important facilities such as defense-linked ones.

The draft was approved on Monday at the first meeting of a government panel on the legislation, headed by Akira Morita, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo. The law is for restricting the use of land around facilities that are important in terms of national security.

The draft policy lists as disruptive acts laser irradiation, erecting structures that may obstruct the landing and takeoff of Self-Defense Forces aircraft, erecting structures that may obstruct the SDF's radar operations, radio jamming and accumulating soil that may inhibit the use of important facilities in the event of its spillage.

Under the legislation, facilities of the SDF, the U.S. military in Japan and the Japan Coast Guard, as well as those linked to the lives of the public that will be designated under a cabinet ordinance are stipulated as "important facilities" for the country's security.

The law allows the prime minister to designate areas within 1 kilometer of the important facilities, as well as remote border islands and some other places as "monitored areas," and areas around facilities deemed particularly important, such as those with command functions, as "special monitored areas."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]