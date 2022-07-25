Monkeypox Confirmed in Japan for First Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The first case of monkeypox, a viral infection resembling smallpox, has been confirmed in Japan, the health ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday.

The infection was confirmed in a man in his 30s who has traveled to Europe. He is in stable condition, though with fever and rashes.

The case in Japan came after the World Health Organization on Saturday declared that the recent spread of monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern.

The man developed symptoms on July 15 and visited a hospital in Tokyo on Monday. He stayed in Europe between late June and mid-July and came into contact with a person diagnosed with monkeypox there. The man's nationality is unknown.

The ministry called on people to consult with hospitals if they develop rashes and to take basic precautions including disinfecting hands and wearing masks.

