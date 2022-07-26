Famed Japanese Actress Yoko Shimada Dies at 69

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Renowned Japanese actress Yoko Shimada, who appeared in numerous television dramas and movies and won a prestigious U.S. Golden Globe award, died at a hospital in Tokyo on Monday. She was 69.

Shimada had colorectal cancer, according to people close to her.

A native of the southwestern Japan city of Kumamoto, Shimada came into the spotlight when she was chosen for the heroine's role in TV drama "Zoku-Hyoten," broadcast in 1971, in a public selection process. Shimada was a high school third-grader when she was picked for the role.

She also played key roles in "Aizen Katsura" and "Kagero no Onna," both TV dramas of Japan Broadcasting Corp. (NHK), and movies such as "Suna no Utsuwa," "Torakku Yaro-Bokyo Ichibanboshi" and "Inugamike no Ichizoku," among other works.

Shimada became known internationally when she appeared in the 1980 U.S. TV drama "Shogun" and won a Golden Globe in the Best Television Actress-Drama Series category in 1981 for her role in the saga.

