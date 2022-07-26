Japan Relief Applied to Death after COVID-19 Shot for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's relief system for health damage caused by vaccinations has been applied to a post-COVID-19 vaccination death case for the first time.

On Monday, a screening panel of the country's health ministry held a subcommittee meeting on health damage caused by vaccinations against the novel coronavirus and approved a lump-sum payment of compensation to the bereaved family of a woman who died at the age of 91 after receiving a COVID-19 shot.

According to the health ministry, the woman had underlying conditions, including cerebral ischemia attack and hypertension. After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, she had an anaphylactic reaction and an acute myocardial infarction and died.

Under the vaccination law, Japanese authorities are expected to pay 44.2 million yen in compensation to the woman's bereaved family.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]