Japan Govt Informs Diet of Aug. 3 Start of Extra Session

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government informed relevant committees of the Diet on Tuesday that an extraordinary session of the parliament following the July 10 House of Councillors election will start Aug. 3.

The extraordinary session will run for three days until Aug. 5, according to the government plan conveyed at a meeting among executives of the steering committees of the upper chamber of the Diet and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

The Upper House is expected to elect its new president and vice president at a plenary meeting on the first day of the session.

Tsuyoshi Takagi, Diet affairs head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, met with his counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Sumio Mabuchi, earlier on Tuesday.

Mabuchi demanded that the period of the upcoming extraordinary Diet session be much longer for discussions on issues including the advisability of holding a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot to death on July 8.

