Victims of Sagamihara Care Home Attack Mourned 6 Years On

Sagamihara, Kanagawa Pref., July 26 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held on Tuesday to mourn the victims of a knifing rampage that took place at a care home for mentally disabled people in Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, exactly six years ago.

The memorial event was held at the gymnasium of the care facility, Tsukui Yamayuri-en, attended by 62 people, including Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa, Sagamihara Mayor Kentaro Motomura and Dai Shimamura, parliamentary vice minister of welfare.

The participants offered silent prayers, following a speech by Kuroiwa.

"We will never forget you all," Kazuma Otsuki, head of a family association at the facility, said in the ceremony.

After the ceremony, the participants laid flowers in front of a memorial monument at the facility.

