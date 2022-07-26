Japan, Others Rap Executions of Democracy Activists in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from eight nations, including Japan, and a representative of the European Union issued a joint statement Monday to criticize the executions of pro-democracy activists by Myanmar's military junta.

The executions "are reprehensible acts of violence that further exemplify the regime's disregard for human rights and the rule of law," the statement, which was released by the U.S. State Department, said.

Joining Japan and the EU in the joint statement were Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea and the United States.

The nine urged the Myanmar side to release people who are unjustly detained and to fulfill its obligations under an agreement reached with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes a point to end violence.

Separately, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi strongly criticized the executions in a statement issued on Monday.

