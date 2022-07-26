Japan Executes Killer in 2008 Akihabara Stabbing Spree

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Tuesday executed death-row convict Tomohiro Kato, 39, the killer in a stabbing spree that occurred in Tokyo's busy Akihabara district in 2008, the Justice Ministry said.

In the rampage, Kato, a former dispatched worker, rammed a truck into a holiday pedestrian zone near East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Akihabara Station on June 8, 2008, hitting passersby before stabbing others randomly with a knife. Seven people died and 10 others were injured.

The execution came seven years and five months after Kato's death sentence became final.

Kato "caused grave consequences that had a major impact on society," Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told a press conference.

"This is an extremely regrettable incident not only for the victims whose lives were taken suddenly but also for the bereaved families," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]